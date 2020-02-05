Game News

The 5 best upcoming horror games in 2020

The Last Of Us Part II
Naughty Dog
Pip Ellwood-Hughes

Pip is the Editor of Entertainment Focus and the Managing Director of agency Piñata Media.

Previous Article
Torchlight Frontiers will now be released as Torchlight III
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you