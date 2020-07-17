Stronghold: Warlords China campaign gameplay released with dev commentary

Firefly Studios, the guys behind the upcoming Stronghold: Warlords have just released a 40-minute video featuring gameplay from the China campaign. Throughout the video senior programmer, Matt Smith talks us through the latest additions to the castle building RTS series.

This is the first in a series of videos which aims to show off new game features and improvements as the game gets ever closer to launch. In the first trailer, we get to see new units such as the Fire Lancer, the warlords mechanic and how castle sieges will work.

Watch the full gameplay video below:

The developer has been paying close attention to user comments and suggestions since the game’s E3 reveal. For over a year now Firefly has been processing feedback on the game’s visuals, sound effects and most recently gameplay using their Steam Game Fest demo, which was downloaded by 30,000 players in one week.

“By using open production, inviting feedback and iterating on the fly wherever possible, Stronghold: Warlords will be a community-driven addition to the series” said Nick Tannahill, Marketing Director at Firefly Studios. “With hundreds of thousands of wishlists Warlords is the most anticipated title we’ve had since Stronghold 2 and I think a large part of that is down to the discussion we’ve had with fans on our Discord and YouTube.”

Wannabe castle builders will be able to build not only across the globe but also across history. Locations include ancient China and Vietnam to feudal Japan and the Mongol Empire.

Stronghold: Warlords will be released on 29th September and is available to wishlist now on Steam.

For all of the latest Stronghold: Warlords news head over to the official website.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: