Square Enix announce that both Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers will be delayed

Hitting like a one-two punch, Square Enix have announced that both Final Fantasy VII: Remake and Marvel’s Avengers have been delayed.

PS4 exclusive, Final Fantasy VII: Remake has been pushed back to the 10th of April. Producer Yoshinori Kitase said “We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII: Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020.”

“We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Thank you for your patience and continued support”

Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers has been pushed all the way to the 4th of September. Crystal Dynamics’ co-heads, Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg wrote “When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine-tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.

“The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.”

Delays are never fun but putting a game in the oven for a little longer is always preferable to a poor launch.