SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated coming in June

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will be released on 23rd June 23 2020.

The game will be available on Xbox One, PC, PlayStation4 and Nintendo Switch. Watch the trailer below:

Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and show the evil Plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs.

Want to save Bikini Bottom from lots of rampant robots with your mighty bubbles? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn’t you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!

Features on the game include:

Play as SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy and use their unique sets of skills

Thwart Plankton’s evil plan to rule Bikini Bottom with his army of wacky robots

Meet countless characters from the beloved series

New features for the remake are:

Faithful remake of one of the best SpongeBob games ever created

High-end visuals, modern resolutions and carefully polished gameplay

Brand new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players, online and offline

Restored content that was cut from the original game like the Robo Squidward boss fight and more

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated will be released as special Shiny and F.U.N. Editions too with lots of extras included.

You can pre-order the game now at https://amzn.to/3faugE9.