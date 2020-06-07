Spellforce 3: Fallen God expansion introduces the Trolls

Akrog is the chieftain of the Moonkin Trolls and his gods have abandoned him. The only choice, he feels, is to find a new god so he leads his clan on an epic journey across the continent of Urgath in search of a new deity.

The player’s mission is to guide the new playable faction, the trolls, through an all-new 15-hour long singleplayer campaign. SpellForce 3: Fallen God is a standalone expansion and can be played without having played any SpellForce game before.

Watch the Spellforce 3: Fallen God announcement trailer below:

New features for the singleplayer campaign include:

Salvaging of weapons to craft superior equipment for your tribe and your heroes

The new character-shaping mechanic, adding true replayability value (see below)

Multiple endings for the campaign, based on your decisions

Character shaping throughout the single-player campaign:

The choices you make in the campaign affect your companion’s skills and abilities. Plus they can contribute to the story through their own decisions, based on how you previously shaped their character.

The choices you make in the campaign affect your companion’s skills and abilities. Plus they can contribute to the story through their own decisions, based on how you previously shaped their character. New playable faction: The Trolls. With their nomadic behaviour, Trolls have a different playstyle than all other factions in SpellForce 3

A new continent to explore: Urgath is full of mysteries and adventures for you and your heroes to discover.

All-new soundtrack to underline the beauty and mystery of the new continent

Full Steam Workshop integration and advanced modding tools

Multiplayer Features:

Introducing Ranked Play: Compete with other SpellForce players in a 1:1 ELO-based ranked system, and become the champion of SpellForce

Six different playable RTS factions: Humans, Elves, Orcs, Dwarves, Dark Elves and Trolls – each with their unique troops and heroes

Create your own maps with the powerful modding tools and share them with the community

Spellforce 3: Fallen God is due for release sometime in 2020 if you’re interested you can add to your Steam wishlist now.