Soulcalibur VI season 2 statues available courtesy of Pure Arts

For over a decade Pure Arts have been making premium quality collectable statues for the movie and video game industries. Their ranges include Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, Assassin’s Creed and Dark Souls to name but a few.

Pure Arts are now adding Soulcalibur VI to their range tying in nicely with the release of Soulcalibur VI season 2. Teaming up with Bandai Namco, Pure Arts are proud to announce the release of a new line of 1/8 scale statues called Soul Charge. Mitsurugi and Kilik will be the first characters to be out around April-May 2020.

As you browse through the Pure Arts website one thing will probably strike you very quickly, these statues are pretty expensive. The second thing that will hit you though is a wow moment when you realise how high the quality looks.

These collector’s items are not intended to be used as kids toys, they look like works of art. The level of detail is incredible and the quality of the painting is high. They are definitely aimed at people with a decent chunk of disposable income but the quality on display certainly makes them worth the expense.

Mitsurugi details:

Price: $89

Delivery: April – May 2020

Product dimensions: 33x22x14 cm

33x22x14 cm Weight: 350g

Kilik details:

Price: $89

Delivery: April – May 2020

Product dimensions: 33x22x14 cm

33x22x14 cm Weight: 350g

View some images of the Mitsurugi statue in our gallery below: