Sonic at the Olympic Games will launch on iOS and Android in May

Sonic at the Olympic Games is the official mobile game of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It will feature many of the popular characters from the Sonic franchise and allow players to take part in 15 Olympic events including all-new Tokyo 2020 events such as Karate and Climbing.

The game will be released on iOS and Android on 7th May and pre-registration is now open. Rewards will unlock at launch for all players based on the number of pre-registrations.

View the Sonic at the Olympic Games trailer below:

Check out the pre-registration rewards below:

100,000 pre-registrations will unlock the “Ocean View” music track from Team Sonic Racing

300,000 pre-registrations will unlock Training Points that can be used to unlock events and special skills

500,000 pre-registrations will unlock the badge featuring Miraitowa, the Tokyo 2020 mascot

Additional rewards will unlock if pre-registrations surpass 500,000. You can pre-register here.

For more information visit the official Sonic at the Olympic Games website.