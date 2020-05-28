SNK announce PC release date for Samurai Showdown II

Samurai Showdown II will get its PC release on 11th June 2020 and will be available as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Now players have more choices than ever when it comes to buying the game, as it has a home already on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia. Starting today and until 11th June at 11 AM (EDT), a special pre-order discount will go into effect. The game and all the DLC characters will be reduced by 10%.

From its creation in 1993, the Samurai Showdown series has redefined weapon-based fighting games. 11 years after its previous instalment, the series welcomes in a completely new game. Always evolving, the series known for its breath-taking battles and stunning characters has been taken to new heights with amazing visuals and sound design.

Watch the Samurai Showdown II Epic Games Store trailer below:

Joining the roster of 13 fan-favourite warriors comes 3 brand-new characters new to the story. In addition, players can also pick Shizumaru Hisame, famous for being the protagonist in Samurai Showdown III. This latest instalment takes place one year before the events of the original Samurai Showdown game, where tensions are still hot in the land of the rising sun.

Classic Samurai Shodown concepts like the Rage Gauge, Lightning Blade, and Super Special Moves make their return. Feel your heart race as you’re moments from death, only to turn the tables in one fell swoop.

Fan-favourites from previous games return as DLC. The Season Pass means players can save as it contains 4 characters for a lower price than if bought individually.

You can preorder now at the Epic Games Store.

