Six Temples: competitive fantasy multiplayer game launches second private beta

Developer Camel Cup Graphics has announced that Six Temples, a competitive multiplayer fantasy-action game for PC, is launching a second beta phase with a much-improved experience. In Six Temples, players choose from 1 of 10 heroes per match, compete in robust maps, and fight for territory among 2 teams of 12 players each by capturing six of the map’s temples.

The second beta phase includes three new heroes: Shaman, Executioner, The Count. In addition to a new user interface, the game adds more depth to its combat system, new skills and abilities for Heroes, improved game modes, visual and performance upgrades, and the inclusion of bots to the game (both online and offline).

Watch the Six Temples game reveal trailer below:

A full list of new additions to the second beta includes:

Three new heroes (Shaman, Executioner, The Count) in addition to the previous three heroes (Barbarian, Wizard, and Mercenary).

A new main menu and user interface.

A refined directional melee combat system.

An improvement to abilities and the skill system.

Changes to the ‘Fortified’ game mode, now requiring 7 relics to win.

Visual and performance improvements to the map.

The addition of bots to fill out matches.

Six Temples is slated to launch in 2020. Players can sign up for private beta access via the official Six Temples website.

View some Six Temples screenshots in our gallery: