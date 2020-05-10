Scorn announced as Xbox Series X exclusive, watch the creepy new trailer now

Ebb Software recently announced that their new horror game Scorn will be an Xbox Series X exclusive at launch. Horror fans highly anticipate the game for its powerful visual style and dense atmosphere, Scorn was presented as part of the forthcoming line up for Xbox Series X with the exclusive reveal of a brand new trailer.

Speaking about the studio’s collaboration with Xbox, Scorn Game Director Ljubomir Peklar said: “For us as developers, it’s imperative to present Scorn in the best way possible. The distinctive art style is only half the story – the other half is having all the technical parts of the game running smoothly. That’s where our partnership with Microsoft and their next-generation Xbox Series X console comes in. Xbox Series X is an extremely capable piece of hardware that will enable us to run Scorn at 4k 60fps with all the graphical bells and whistles. Ease of development and raw processing power are the primary reasons we chose to go exclusively with Xbox Series X. Players on Series X will experience an uncompromising version of Scorn.”

Watch the Scorn trailer below:

Scorn lures players into a claustrophobic underworld populated with misshapen organic forms dripping with unnamed fluids. You will find yourself entirely alone, with only your senses and instincts to guide you through the non-linear nightmare of interconnected spaces.

In Scorn, the environment is itself a character and will do its best to unsettle and unbalance you. Each location has its own puzzles, characters and story to tell, all of which combine to create a cohesive world. On your journey through the game, new areas, skills, weapons and items will be unveiled as you attempt to comprehend the unfolding reality of Scorn.

Scorn is planned to be released during the Xbox Series X launch period.

For more information visit the official Scorn website.

View some Scorn screenshots in our gallery below: