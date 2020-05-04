Scooby Doo makes a limited appearance as a pet in Adopt Me on Roblox. Here’s how to get him

Scooby-Doo aka Scoob is currently available as a pet for a limited time in Adopt Me on Roblox. Not only can you have Scoob as a pet but you also get access to the Mystery Machine vehicle whilst the event is running. Once the event ends both Scoob and the Mystery Machine will become unavailable.

Don’t fret, however, as if you can raise Scoob to adulthood you will get 3 pet accessory rewards which you’ll be able to keep forever. Obtaining the Scoob pet is really simple and we’ve got a step by step guide plus a video to help you out.

Once you log into Adopt Me one of the pop-ups will tell you about the Scoob event, there is an option to teleport straight to him from the pop-up. If you choose not to teleport straight away you’ll find him near one of the bridges on adoption island, he’s sat next to a Mystery Machine so he’s hard to miss.

He will ask you to find his missing collar and bring it back to him. To help you out he will loan you the Mystery Machine which you can use throughout the event. For the purpose of the quest, arrows will guide you straight to the collar. If you decide to go on foot just head over the campsite and you’ll see it by the campfire. Pick it up and head back to Scoob to get your reward. That’s all there is to it.

View the video below for a step by step guide:

Now all you need to do is raise Scoob to adulthood in the same way you would do with any other pet and claim your 3 pet accessory rewards.