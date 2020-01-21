Sci-fi games to look forward to in 2020

2019 saw no end of excellent video games that took their inspiration from science fiction. From blockbusters like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to the epic intergalactic adventures of The Outer Worlds, it was indeed an excellent year for all sci-fi gaming nerds.

The great news is that it looks like 2020 is also going to be packed full of top sci-fi video games. With heavy-hitters like CyberPunk 2077 in the pipeline, we’ll be expecting big things for this gaming genre. This theme is already winning over many different industries, including online casinos.

Cyberpunk 2077

2020 is already shaping up to be the year of Cyberpunk 2077. There’s already been a tremendous amount of hype around this open-world RPG, and all indications are that it’s not going to be another sci-fi dud like No Man’s Sky.

We’ve already pointed out how EF Games’ Carl Jones has tipped Cyberpunk 2077 for big things this year. That is because the game comes from CD Project Red who has already impressed the gaming community thanks to the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The action focuses on your role as a mercenary who has to slaughter your way through the nightmarish Night City, and you’ll even get to hear the voice of Keanu Reeves in the starring role.

You’ll get a chance to judge Cyberpunk 2077 for yourself when the game comes to Xbox, PlayStation and PC on 16 April 2020. Interestingly, CD Project Red will also be releasing the game for the recently unveiled Google Stadia so that you can stream Cyberpunk 2077 rather than downloading it.

Halo Infinite

You can’t talk about sci-fi gaming without mentioning Halo. We’ll be welcoming back Master Chief and his ridiculous range of weaponry in the latter half of 2020, and all indications are that it’s going to be a return to form after the relatively disappointing Halo 5: Guardians. That is because it’s going to look to improve on the lacklustre campaign of the previous game, and will instead focus on what Halo does best – being one of the best first-person shooter sci-fi games around.

While details about Halo Infinite are still relatively scarce, we do know that it will feature Master Chief once again trying to save humanity. It will reintroduce the split-screen feature, and it’ll also be the first game in the franchise to feature micro-transactions.

Of course, all of this is probably just a sideshow to the fact that Halo Infinite is going to be the game that’s going to be used to try and sell us the hugely anticipated Xbox Series X.

Half-Life: Alyx

Get your virtual reality headsets ready as Half-Life: Alyx promises to be the game that finally ushers in the VR revolution. While virtual reality has been with us for a while, the games have been mostly uninspiring, and they did little to counter the ‘motion sickness’ that often plagues VR gaming.

But Valve promises us that Half-Life: Alyx will be a VR game with a difference. That is because you’ll get to use gravity gloves to manipulate objects and explore your environment as you aim to combat the occupying alien forces.

The game is due to come out in March 2020, and it will be playable on all PC-compatible virtual reality headsets. While some Halo fans have expressed disappointment that this is a VR-only release, it’s nice to see a remarkable games developer finally getting to grips with virtual reality.