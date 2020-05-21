Roguelike card battler Monster Train launches on Steam

Good Shepherd Entertainment and indie developer Shiny Shoe have released the roguelike deck-building card battler Monster Train for Windows PC. Set on a train ride to hell, this highly replayable strategy game with a twist features three vertical battlegrounds to defend at a time in solo play and competitive multiplayer.

Monster Train is out today for £19.49 on Steam, with a special launch discount of 10% off available until 28th May. As a bonus, Shiny Shoe has teamed up with Slay the Spire developer Mega Crit Games to offer owners of Slay the Spire on Steam an automatic 10% off Monster Train (for a combined 20% discount until 28th May).

View the Monster Train release trailer below:

Construct a deck of spells and minions from over 220 cards, plan your route carefully, and position your champions tactically to win. Choose your monster clans, recruit powerful units, and mix and match upgrades to fit your playstyle and make your deck even mightier.

Monster Train’s frantic Hell Rush online multiplayer mode lets eight players compete in real-time to see who can defeat heaven the fastest. Take on daily global challenges with special gameplay modifiers to test your skill, and design your own unique custom challenges to share with friends.

EF Games will have a full review of Monster Train later this month. Check out the official website for more information on the game.