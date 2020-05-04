Robot Squad Simulator X out now on Xbox One

Robot Squad Simulator X from Ultimate Games S.A. is out now for Xbox One. They also converted the PC version of the game for Nintendo Switch last year.

In Robot Squad Simulator X the player becomes the commander of an elite squad of tactical robots, dealing with tasks in extremely challenging and dangerous conditions. The only way to complete these tasks is to use specialised, remotely controlled robots.

View the Robot Squad Simulator X trailer below:

Players can expect 8 training and 16 story missions. The available mission types include rescue, spy and military assignments. In Robot Squad Simulator X, you can use 4 different robots (2 terrestrial, 1 aerial and 1 underwater model). Each of them can be upgraded and equipped with additional accessories.

“Robot Squad Simulator X is another title, after Selma and the Wisp, that we’re releasing on Xbox One. The game is based on a simulator known from PC and, naturally, it has been properly adapted to the specific features of Microsoft devices. We are also currently working on other interesting proposals for Xbox One owners” – said Mateusz Zawadzki, CEO at Ultimate Games S.A.

The publishing plan of Ultimate Games S.A. for the coming months includes more Xbox One releases. The list mainly consists of popular simulators (Ultimate Fishing Simulator, Demolish & Build and Car Mechanic Simulator Classic), but it also features a highly acclaimed action game – Bug Academy. The exact Xbox One release dates for these games will be announced at a later date.

View some Robot Squad Simulator screenshots in our gallery below: