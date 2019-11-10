Roblox Weekly Roundup: 4th – 10th November

Hello fellow Roblox fans and welcome once again to our Roblox Weekly Roundup. As ever we’ve got three more games to recommend from the mahoosive library within Roblox. Once again we have three very different types of games and I’m sure there’ll be at least one that will take your fancy.

First up this week is Broken Bones IV by Zaquille. Broken Bones IV is very simple in its premise and it should be rubbish given how simple it is. The fact is though, that it’s anything but rubbish and I’ve found it strangely addictive. Your aim is simple, you need to throw yourself off increasingly high drops in order to injure yourself as much as possible. Points are awarded for breaking bones etc and the more drastic the injury the more points you get which can be spent on more stupid ways to hurt yourself. It’s simple but addictive fun.

Next, we have Ice Cream Van Simulator by Peaspod. Now, this is a game aimed more at kids, it can get a bit repetitive and an adult might get a bit fed up of all the going backwards and forwards. My six-year-old, on the other hand, thought it was great. Your aim is to build your own ice cream empire. You start off with a measly tray that can only hold ten ice creams but you can soon upgrade to bigger trays, an ice cream van or even an ice cream space ship. You’ll also have to think about what ice cream flavours you’re carrying as not every customer wants the same thing and if you give them the wrong flavour you’ll end up wasting the stock.

Finally this week we have Farming Life by Farm Life Community. This is my personal favourite of the week and if you get into it you’ll be spending hours in this game. The aim is to build and grow your very own farm. You start off with just a handful of wheat seeds which you need to plant and grow. Your crops can then be sold for a profit allowing you to buy more seeds and so on. As your funds grow you can buy different seeds and more equipment to give you more to do.

Once you’ve been playing for a while you’ll have enough funds to unlock animal eggs and then you need to start deciding which crops to grow for your animals and which you’re growing to sell. What I really like about Farming Life is the very sedate pace of the game and the generally chilled out atmosphere.

That’s it for this week folks. Hopefully, you’ll like at least one of these games and as ever if there’s a game out there that you’d like us to feature let us know on Twitter.