Roblox releases new items to support charity effort

As part of their ongoing commitment to support worthy causes, Roblox has released some limited edition virtual items. The proceeds from these items will be split between No Kid Hungry, UNICEF USA and Code.org.

The proceeds from each item sold will be donated up to a total of $1 million, on top of this Roblox will also match what users spend up to an additional $1million split between the three organisations.

There are nine items available with three each for each of the charities.

No Kid Hungry

UNICEF USA

Code.org

Several members of the Roblox community have contributed by making some of the items with a recent Roblox blog post giving thanks to ” polarcub, xSkxia, Rush_X, Yourius, CaioAlbarnBR, and Mimi_Dev for lending their talents to this cause!”

To rally the community as a whole the blog post says

“In times of crisis, we’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support from the Roblox community. We’ve united on multiple occasions to contribute aid to people affected by earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis. Now, at a time when the whole world could use a helping hand, we want to provide an opportunity for the community to come together once again to support those in need.”

“Combating COVID-19 requires a global effort. With everything that’s happening in the world right now, there has never been a greater opportunity for us to pull together and support one another.”