Roblox Promo Codes March 2020

It can be fun keeping your avatar fresh in Roblox. It’s even more fun when you can pick up a few bits for free each month. There are different promo codes available each month in Roblox and the ones we have listed below are still working at the time of testing (tested on 20th March).
Watch the Roblox trailer below:
• Roblox promo code – 100YEARSOFNFL
Reward: Golden Football (Gear)
Description: “Celebrate NFL’s centennial season with a 24-karat pigskin, perfect for completing your winning ensemble.”
• Roblox promo code – SPIDERCOLA
Reward: Spider Cola (Accessory > Shoulder)
Description: “Look out! Here comes the spider can.”
• Roblox promo code: TWEETROBLOX
Reward: The Bird Says____. (Accessory > Shoulder)
Description: “A little bird told me if you follow ROBLOX on twitter you might receive a special code for this exclusive item.”