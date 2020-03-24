Roblox Promo Codes March 2020

It can be fun keeping your avatar fresh in Roblox. It’s even more fun when you can pick up a few bits for free each month. There are different promo codes available each month in Roblox and the ones we have listed below are still working at the time of testing (tested on 20th March).

Redeeming the codes is easy, simply login to your Roblox account and then head to the promo code page and enter your code in the box.

Watch the Roblox trailer below:

• Roblox promo code – 100YEARSOFNFL

Reward: Golden Football (Gear)

Description: “Celebrate NFL’s centennial season with a 24-karat pigskin, perfect for completing your winning ensemble.”

• Roblox promo code – SPIDERCOLA

Reward: Spider Cola (Accessory > Shoulder)

Description: “Look out! Here comes the spider can.”

• Roblox promo code: TWEETROBLOX

Reward: The Bird Says____. (Accessory > Shoulder)

Description: “A little bird told me if you follow ROBLOX on twitter you might receive a special code for this exclusive item.”