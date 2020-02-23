Roblox promo codes for February 2020

Hello fellow Robloxians, if you’re on the lookout for some Roblox promo codes so you can deck out your avatar in some new gear you’ve come to the right place. In our list below are the codes that are currently active and should remain active until the end of February.

One of the coolest things about Roblox is being able to customise your avatar to make it truly unique. Each month there are several promo codes that you can use to get hold of some free gear.

Hashtag No Filter (Accessory > Face): Code: BEARYSTYLISH

“You don’t need an app to get that trendy cartoon look with this mask celebrating 1M followers on Roblox’s Instagram Awarded February 2020.”

Hyper HoverHeart (Accessory > Hat): Code: FLOATINGFAVORITE

“Get hype for 1M users following Roblox’s Instagram Awarded February 2020.”

Shutter Flyers (Accessory > Back): Code: THISFLEWUP

“Soar above with these wings celebrating 1M followers on Roblox’s Instagram. Awarded February 2020.”

Highlights Hood (Accessory > Hat): Code: FASHIONFOX

“A fresh fit celebrating Roblox’s 1M Instagram followers.”

Golden Football (Gear): Code: 100YEARSOFNFL

“Celebrate NFL’s centennial season with a 24-karat pigskin, perfect for completing your winning ensemble.”

Spider Cola (Accessory > Shoulder): Code: SPIDERCOLA

“Look out! Here comes the spider can.”

The Bird Says____. (Accessory > Shoulder):Code: TWEETROBLOX

“A little bird told me if you follow ROBLOX on twitter you might receive a special code for this exclusive item.”

Redeeming the codes is easy, simply login to your Roblox account and then head to the promo code page and enter your code in the box.