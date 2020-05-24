Roblox: New Adopt Me update adds a pirate themed costume, furniture plus a Pirate Ship house

Adopt Me is by far one of the biggest games to play on Roblox regularly seeing over 500,000 concurrent players. It’s blend of roleplaying and pet collecting has captivated millions around the world. In the latest update DreamCraft, the team behind Adopt Me, have added a whole host of new pirate-themed items for you to decorate your house and avatar with.

The Pirate update adds a Pirate Ship House which can be picked up for 1600 bucks plus a pirate costume game pass which can be purchased for 300 Robux. The Pirate costume game pass includes a pirate hat and friend, moustache, eyepatch, ruff and a cutlass.

Check out the video below to watch the guys behind Adopt Me setting up a pirate-themed house:

Jesse and @byKotney are joined by our new Community Manager, Gemma!! A new addition to @TeamAdoptMe 🥰 We decorate Jesse's Pirate Ship house, and make sure that the second you walk in, the place just screams PIRATE!! 🏴‍☠️⛵️ Watch the full video: https://t.co/776O0k8GnZ pic.twitter.com/cmNE7LCUzt — Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) May 18, 2020

The addition of a special parrot pet might have been a good idea but people on the lookout for new pets will have to wait for a little longer. Not too long though as Adopt Me has recently Tweeted that the long-awaited Monkey Fairground will be visiting Adopt Me next week.

The Monkey Fairground will have six new monkey pets to collect with each being different from the others.

To stay upto date with all things adopt me follow the official Adopt Me Twitter account.