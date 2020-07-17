Roblox launches new Build it play it educational challenge

Hello my fellow Robloxians, I hope this article finds you well in these troubling times. I’m sure, like myself, you’ve been spending lots of time within at least one the various creations from the Roblox universe. Yes, it’s fun to play the games created on the platform but have you ever wished you could make your own or had a great idea that you’ve not been able to make happen? If so, the Build it Play it challenge might be the perfect start for you.

Build it Play it is the semi-annual educational challenge (and their 5th educational initiative), that invites the Roblox community to participate in free lessons on game design, 3D modelling, and more. These resources are all published on the Roblox Developer Hub, which works closely with educators to ensure they understand Roblox’s STEM offerings. The program includes three paths for users to follow: beginner, intermediate, and advanced, enabling users to follow experience-appropriate lessons, and in the process earn free virtual items. More details on the challenge can be found here.

Additionally, Private Servers, formerly called VIP Servers, can now be offered to Roblox users by developers for free to create whitelisted and invite-only play sessions, where users can play with their friends exclusively. They are ideal for events like birthday parties, classroom activities, play dates, and other social gatherings.

Lastly, Roblox is launching a private “Party Place” based on the venue from the 7th Annual Bloxy Awards. After hosting some huge global events this year, like the Bloxys and the One World: Together At Home concert, this new party place can host up to 50 people at launch, giving users a chance to host their own events and hang out with friends.

These new educational and social features are part of the platform’s commitment to providing players with fun ways to play and socialise within the community this summer whilst learning in the process.