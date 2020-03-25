Roblox has now announced all of the winners from the 7th Annual Bloxy Awards

The votes have been cast and all of the winners have been announced for the 7th Annual Bloxy Awards. This year’s event was something new with the entire event taking place inside a specially created Roblox arena.

There were absolutely loads of categories for the awards and you can check out the full list of nominees per category plus the winner of each below. If you’d still like to watch the event for yourself the event is still accessible and will remain so until 30th March. If you’d like to experience the event head over to Roblox and search for Bloxy Awards.

You can also watch a recording of the event in the video below:

Nominees and winners by category:

Best Breakout Game

Ninja Legends (Scriptbloxian Studios) WINNER

Zombie Strike (Good Ape)

Bad Business (Rudimentality)

Toyokawa Inari Shrine – Showcase (nezko) WINNER

ROliday 2019 (younite, kijineko, popipepper, dev0mar, zoebasil)

Paris {SHOWCASE} (SetDefault1)

Arsenal (ROLVe Community) WINNER

Royale High (callmehbob)

Adventure Up! (Ready, set, play!)

Adventure Up! (Ready, set, play!) WINNER

The Wild West (Starboard Studios)

Rogue Lineage (Monad Studios)

World // Zero (RedManta) WINNER

Teleportation portal demo (EgoMoose)

Starscape (ZolarKeth)

Welcome to Bloxburg (Coeptus) WINNER

Tower of Hell (YXCeptional Studios)

Ninja Legends (Scriptbloxian Studios)

Adventure Up! (Ready, set, play!)

Arsenal (ROLVe Community) WINNER

Vehicle Simulator (Simbuilder)

Roblox Video of the Year

The craziest elevator on Roblox! (ItsFunneh)

THE FINAL FOUR FINALE – RB Battles Championship for 1 Million Robux! (Roblox Battles) WINNER

Roblox Song ♪ “Be With You” Roblox Music Video (LOGinHDi)

Jailbreak (Badimo)

Mad City (Schwifty Studios)

Adopt Me! (DreamCraft) WINNER

ItsFunneh

Denis WINNER

RussoPlays

Murder Mystery 2 (Nikilis) WINNER

Roblox High School 2 (Cinder Studio)

Mad City (Schwifty Studios)

DreamCraft WINNER

ROLVe Community

callmehbob

Adopt Me! (DreamCraft)

Royale High (callmehbob)

Mad City (Schwifty Studios)

Welcome to Bloxburg (Coeptus)

Arsenal (ROLVe Community) WINNER

Dungeon Quest (vCaffy and Super Striker League by Cinder Studio) WINNER

The winners of the following categories will be disclosed in a blog post at a later date:

Best Role-Playing Game

Sakura High (Tsunmae Games)

Royale High (callmehbob)

Dragons’ Life (Shyfoox Studios)

Before the Dawn II: Night Shift (Before the Dawn Official)

THIS IS NO SIMULATOR! (TheLoneNeighbour)

Alone in a Dark House (iTamago)

Tower of Hell (YXCeptional Studios)

Murder Mystery 2 (Nikilis)

Arsenal (ROLVe Community)

Restaurant Tycoon 2 (Ultraw)

Bee Swarm Simulator (Onett)

Zombie Strike (Good Ape)

Swing (boatbomber)

Dancing Parrots (Radalkcor)

BIRD (Jckson!)

World // Zero (RedManta)

Dragon Adventures (Sonar Studios)

Mad City (Schwifty Studios)

Best Lobby

Tower Defense Simulator (Paradoxum Games)

Rumble Quest (Rumble Studios.)

Adventure Up! (Ready, set, play!)