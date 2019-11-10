Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X and Resident Evil 0 soundtracks are being released on vinyl

Laced Records are at it again, releasing more game soundtracks on very nice looking vinyl sets. We recently shared that the soundtrack to Borderlands 3 was getting a release and next in line for Laced is the release of Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X and Resident Evil 0.

The Resident Evil soundtracks will be pressed onto audiophile-quality vinyl. Fans can now pre-order deluxe double LPs for Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X and Resident Evil 0, boasting remastered audio, and original artwork by Boris Moncel.

Nearly 20 years ago, the Capcom Sound Team, comprising composers Takeshi Miura, Hijiri Anze, and Sanae Kasahara for Resident Evil CODE: Veronica, updated the sound of tension and terror for the next generation, as the game introduced players to a fully 3D-rendered, gothic vision of the Resident Evil formula. This vinyl release features music from the 2001 updated multi-platform release Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X.

Resident Evil CODE: Veronica X information:

46 tracks from the soundtrack to the 2001 updated multi-platform title

Special limited edition 2xLP 180g green vinyl (exclusive to the Laced Records store)

Standard edition 2xLP 180g black vinyl

Deluxe Gatefold Sleeve

Price: € 33 | $ 35

Resident Evil 0 information:

70 tracks from original 2002 GameCube soundtrack

Special limited edition 2xLP 180g yellow vinyl (exclusive to the Laced Records store)

Standard edition 2xLP 180g black vinyl

Deluxe Gatefold Sleeve

Price: € 33 | $ 35

Both sets are available to pre-order now at the official Laced Records website.