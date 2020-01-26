Resident Evil 3 Collectors Edition now available to pre-order

With the upcoming release of Resident Evil 3 looming Capcom have revealed a Collectors Edition that can be pre-ordered now. Resident Evil 3 will be released on 3rd April for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

This Collector’s Edition contains a physical copy of Resident Evil 3, a high-quality Jill Valentine figure, printed artbook, a Raccoon City map wall poster and a 2-disc Resident Evil 3 soundtrack. According to the GAME website, the Collectors Edition is priced at £214.99 and they have already sold out online.

View the Resident Evil 3 Nemesis trailer below:

Resident Evil 3 is set amidst the nightmarish outbreak of the T-virus, a biological weapon developed by the pharmaceutical company Umbrella Corporation. The game marks the debut of Nemesis – a towering humanoid bioweapon designed for both brutality and high-functioning intelligence – whose dogged hunt of S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine made him an icon of the Resident Evil™ series. Armed with an arsenal of high-powered weaponry and wrapped in a black suit to hide his mutilated features, Nemesis will maim, pulverize or destroy any obstacle on the path to his target.

Jill’s harrowing escape takes place in the panic-stricken hours leading up to and following the events of the acclaimed best-selling Resident Evil 2. Intense combat and puzzle-solving combine to deliver the heart-pounding final chapter of Raccoon City’s collapse. The horrific settings from the original game and new content come to life as never before with RE Engine, previously utilized to create the acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5 with high-definition graphics and modernized gameplay mechanics.

View some Resident Evil 3 screenshots in our gallery below: