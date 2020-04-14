Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus DLC coming to PC on 28th April

Perfect World Entertainment and Gunfire Games have announced that Remnant: From the Ashes will launch Swamps of Corsus, a new premium DLC, on PC (Steam) on 28th April priced at £7.19. A bundle containing the Remnant: From the Ashes base game and the new DLC will also be available on Steam for £34.99. The new DLC and the bundle will be available for console players on Xbox One and PS4 at a later date.

Swamps of Corsus will deliver an upgraded version of the primordial world of Corsus with a swarm of new content, including three powerful weapons and mods, four challenging side dungeons, epic bosses and enemies and more. In addition, the DLC will unveil a new rogue-like game mode called “Survival Mode” that will have players start from nothing and fight for survival to acquire unique armor and over 50 new armor skins.

Watch the Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus survival mode trailer below:

In the new mode, players will start their journey with just a pistol and some scrap. Those brave enough to take on this intense permadeath challenge will travel randomly through corrupted World Stones to different biomes seeking epic new rewards, all the while fighting to survive against insanely difficult bosses and enemies.

Players that delve into the expanded Swamps of Corsus biome will find new story content, such as quests and events, a vast arsenal of powerful gear to collect – including weapons, armor, mods, and traits – along with plenty of tough enemies to take down.

View some Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamps of Corsus screenshots in our gallery:

Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you set out alone or alongside up to two other players to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses, and try to carve a foothold, rebuild, and then retake what was lost.

Remnant: From the Ashes is available digitally on PC (Arc and Steam), Xbox One and PS4. Learn more about the game and the new Swamps of Corsus DLC at RemnantGame.com.