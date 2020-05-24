Red Wings Aces of the Sky out now for Nintendo Switch

All in! Games are pleased to announce that Red Wings: Aces of the Sky is available now for Nintendo Switch. Red Wings: Aces of the Sky will also land on PC, Xbox One and PS4 later this year.

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky will allow players to dive into this dynamic action game that puts players right in the middle of thrilling battles with a fresh take on arcade air combat. Travel back in time to the breakthrough period of flight, when the courage of pilots bordered on insanity and death could come at any moment.

Watch the Red Wings: Aces of the Sky launch trailer below:

Key features:

Play 50 story-driven campaign missions and relive the epic aerial combat of World War I

Use 4 unique skills to gain an advantage in battles and take down enemies

Pilot 10 historical warplanes of the Entente Powers and the Triple Alliance

Upgrade your pilot progression skill tree to improve your stats and skills

Fly through different game modes with a friend in local co-op (split-screen)

Learn the story of the Red Baron, Manfred von Richthofen—the fighter ace of the war

Read quotes from the real letters of WW1 pilots on your way to becoming an ace of the sky

Check out some Red Wings: Aces of the Sky screenshots in our gallery below: