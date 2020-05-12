Railway Empire heads to Australia in new DLC

Kalypso Media and Gaming Minds Studios are pleased to announce that the next piece of DLC for Railway Empire is out now. Called ‘Down Under’, this will be the game’s second visit to the Southern Hemisphere, Down Under DLC moves the beloved rail tycoon sim to the sun-scorched plains of the Australian outback.

The DLC adds four additional territories: New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria, and allows players to discover 52 new cities, customize settlements, and trade goods customary to the continent, such as beer and grilled seafood.

Watch the Down Under trailer below:

During the first half of the 19th Century, the colonial territories of Australia are sparsely populated and consist primarily of coastal cities and a few smaller farming settlements in the remote outback. However, a series of events is set to spark an industrial revolution, one that will usher in an era of change for Australia and secure a lucrative future for the fledgeling nation.

In Railway Empire Down Under DLC, it is up to you to tame the unforgiving outback and expand your railway network across its wild terrain and beyond. Your railway will ultimately be the key to laying the foundations for flourishing cities and connecting remote mining settlements to coastal metropolises.

Key features:

New scenario: ‘Pioneering Spirit’ (1830-1930)

Map expansion: ‘Down Under’ (available in Free Game and Sandbox modes)

Explore new territories: New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria

3 new historical engines: Heisler (0-8-0). C30 (4-6-0) and Class S (4-6-2)

New goods to trade: seafood, Rail-O-Mite and canned beer

52 new cities to discover

New music, reworked city buildings and unique mission structures (e.g. Sydney Harbour Bridge)

Unique ‘Settlement’ feature for pre-determined locations

More freedom to establish new cities and personalise economic systems

View some Down Under screenshots in our gallery below: