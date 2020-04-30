PlayStation Plus games for May 2020 announced

PS Plus featured two excellent titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in April. The highlight for us was the amazing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month. That means that the next batch of free games for 2020 will arrive on Tuesday, 5th May. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In May, players on PS4 can grab free copies of the following games Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. These games will be available to download until 1st June, 2020.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 5th May, 2020:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 5th May, 2020:

Cities: Skylines (PS4)

Farming Simulator 19 (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for June 2020 towards the end of May. Remember to make sure you’ve added the titles for April to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for May as well as your wishes for June via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!