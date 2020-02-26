PlayStation Plus games for March 2020 announced

PS Plus featured two more titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in February. The highlight for us was the incredible BioShock: The Collection.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month. That means that the second batch of free games for 2020 will arrive on Tuesday, 3rd March. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In March, players on PS4 can grab free copies of the following games Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces. PS Plus players can also take a test run of Predator: Hunting Grounds with a free weekend trial starting on Friday 27th March, 2020. The trial will let you squad-up with friends as part of a Fireteam and take on dangerous missions before the Predator finds you – or become the Predator and hunt your prey. Check out a trailer at the bottom of the page to see the game in action.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 3rd March, 2020:

BioShock: The Collection (PS4)

The Sims 4 (PS4)

Firewall Zero Hour (PS4/PSVR)

Entering PS Plus on 3rd March, 2020:

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Sonic Forces (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for April 2020 towards the end of March. Remember to make sure you’ve added the titles for February to your collection before the new games arrive.

