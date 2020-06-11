PlayStation Plus games for June 2020 available now

PS Plus featured two average titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in May. The highlight for us was Cities: Skylines.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month. As we’re a little later than usual this month with the news, the PS Plus games for June are already available. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In June, PS4 players are in for an amazing month with free copies of Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII up for grabs. These games will be available to download until 6th July, 2020.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 2nd June, 2020:

Cities: Skylines (PS4)

Farming Simulator 19 (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 2nd June, 2020:

Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4)

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for July 2020 towards the end of June. Remember to make sure you've added both of these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

