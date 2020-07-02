PlayStation Plus games for July 2020 announced

PS Plus featured two amazing titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June. PlayStation 4 players were treated to Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the new titles arrive on 7th July. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In July, PS4 players are in for another brilliant month with free copies of NBA 2K20 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 year celebration up for grabs. Also, as it’s 10 years since PS Plus first launched, players can also download a third game for free – the interactive thriller Erica. These games will be available to download until 3rd August, 2020.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 7th July, 2020:

Star Wars Battlefront II (PS4)

Call of Duty: WWII (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 7th July, 2020:

NBA 2K20 (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 year celebration (PS4)

Erica (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for August 2020 towards the end of July. Remember to make sure you’ve added all three of these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

