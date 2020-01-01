PlayStation Plus games for January 2020 announced

PS Plus featured two more titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in December. The highlight for us was the incredible Titanfall 2.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month. That means that the first batch of free games for 2020 will arrive on Tuesday, 7th January. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In January, players on PS4 can grab free copies of two games – Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Goat Simulator. If you’ve never played any of the Uncharted games then The Nathan Drake Collection is a perfect way to get started as it features the first three games from the series.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 7th January:

Titanfall 2 (PS4)

Monster Energy Supercross (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 7th January:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)

Goat Simulator (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for February 2020 towards the end of January. Remember to make sure you’ve added the titles for December to your collection before the new games arrive.

