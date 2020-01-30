PlayStation Plus games for February 2020 announced

PS Plus featured two more titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in January. The highlight for us was the superb Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month. That means that the second batch of free games for 2020 will arrive on Tuesday, 4th February. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In February, players on PS4 can grab free copies of the following games The Sims 4, BioShock: The Collection and as a special bonus the brilliant PSVR title Firewall Zero Hour. It’s worth noting that BioShock: The Collection features three games – BioShock, BioShock 2 and BioShock Infinite – remastered in 1080p, including all single-player add-on content.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 4th February:

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)

Goat Simulator (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 4th February:

BioShock: The Collection (PS4)

The Sims 4 (PS4)

Firewall Zero Hour (PS4/PSVR)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for March 2020 towards the end of February. Remember to make sure you’ve added the titles for January to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for February as well as your wishes for March via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!