PlayStation Plus games for December 2019 announced

PS Plus featured a brilliant selection of titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in November. The highlight for us was the excellent Nioh but Outlast 2 was also well worth a look.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month. That means that the last batch of free games for 2019 will arrive on Tuesday, 3rd December. Remember that since March, PlayStation Plus subscribers can continue to download at least two titles each month for PS4 but new games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In December, players on PS4 can grab free copies of two games – Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross. If you haven’t played it yet I highly recommend downloading Titanfall 2 which has a wonderful single player campaign as well as superb online multiplayer.

Also, for PS VR owners, December features a Limited Free Trial / Double XP week for Firewall Zero Hour – just for PS Plus members! The Limited Free Trial will be available on PlayStation Store from 3rd December (4pm GMT) to 9th December (4pm GMT). Players can squad up and dive straight into battle—testing out the latest maps, weapons, and equipment. Complete missions, earn rewards, and level up with Double XP!

