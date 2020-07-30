PlayStation Plus games for August 2020 announced

PS Plus featured three brilliant titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in July. PlayStation 4 players were treated to NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 year celebration and Erica.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the new titles arrive on 4th August. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In August, PS4 players are in for another excellent month with free copies of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered up for grabs.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 4th August, 2020:

NBA 2K20 (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 year celebration (PS4)

Erica (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 4th August, 2020:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (PS4)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for September 2020 towards the end of August. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

