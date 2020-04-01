PlayStation Plus games for April 2020 announced

PS Plus featured two more titles for PlayStation Plus subscribers in March. The highlight for us was the masterpiece that is Shadow of the Colossus.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month. That means that the next batch of free games for 2020 will arrive on Tuesday, 7th April. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added.

In April, players on PS4 can grab free copies of the following games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0. These games will be available to download until 4th May, 2020.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 7th April, 2020:

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)

Sonic Forces (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 7th April, 2020:

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)

DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for May 2020 towards the end of April. Remember to make sure you’ve added the titles for March to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for April as well as your wishes for May via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!