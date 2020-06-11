PlayStation 5 reveal: console first look and all the game trailers

It seems like we’ve been waiting forever, but tonight we finally got our first glimpse of the PS5 thanks to a livestream event. As well as a quick look at the hardware, Sony also treated us to over 25 trailers of games that are heading to the console.

PS5 is set to launch in two options: a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and a digital model without a disc drive.

Grand Theft Auto V

The livestream opened up unexpectedly with a trailer for Grand Theft Auto V. An expanded and enhanced version of the game is coming to PS5.

PS4 players will receive $1 million in GTA cash every month until PS5 launch.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

No surprises here, following the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac Games showed off their upcoming sequel – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game is set to launch during Holiday 2020.

Gran Turismo 7

Another expected announcement. Polyphony Digital showed their first footage from Gran Turismo 7. The cars and tracks looked stunning but I felt it was the environments and pit garages that really stood out.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

A new Ratchet & Clank was expected from Insomniac Games and they didn’t disappoint. The trailer for Rift Apart showed off their new inter-dimensional gameplay feature and the environments looked incredible with insane amounts of detail.

Project Athia

Designed exclusively for PS5, Project Athia is coming from Square Enix and Luminous Productions. Players can expect a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure.

Stray

From Annapurna and Blue Twelve Studio, Stray was one of the stand-out trailers for me. Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home. The game is expected to launch in 2021.

Returnal

Developed by Housemarque, Returnal combines action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5’s immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat.

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Iconic PlayStation hero, Sackboy returns but not as you’d expect. Developed by Sumo Digital, this isn’t a new LittleBigPlanet, but an all-new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun.

Destruction Allstars

The new game from Lucid invoked memories of Rocket League. Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe.

Kena – Bridge of Spirits

My favourite game reveal from the event, Kena – Bridge of Spirits is developed by Ember Lab. A story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. The game seamlessly blends action and narrative into an unforgettable experience. Travel with Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village.

Goodbye Volcano High

Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the beginning of a love story. Coming 2021.

Oddworld Soulstorm

Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap aiming that breaks new ground for Oddworld. With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness. This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance. Face the unknown, discover the truth and save the city when the game arrives in 2021.

JETT: The Far Shore

JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure coming Holiday 2020

Godfall

Coming in Holiday 2020 from Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top.

Solar Ash

Coming in 2021 from Annapurina and Heartmachine. Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters.

Hitman III

Releasing January 2021 from IO Interactive, Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 is back as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller.

Little Devil Inside

From neostream, Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world.

NBA2K21

NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up for PS5. Get ready for Next Gen graphics, load times, and power.

Bugsnax

From Young Horses, the minds behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch, comes Bugsnax, a whimsical adventure game coming to PS5 and PS4 Holiday 2020.

Demon’s Souls

From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance.

Deathloop

This new game from Arkane Studios features rival assassin’s and was easily one of the more interesting titles on show. The island of Blackreef. For most of its inhabitants, it’s a paradise. But for Colt, it’s an inescapable prison. Thanks to a mysterious timeloop, he’s reliving the same day, over and over, trying to find a way to break the endless cycle he’s trapped in. As Colt, you’ll have to take out eight targets – including your arch-nemesis Julianna Blake – if you ever want to escape. But remember: It’s a timeloop, so if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.

Village

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Pragmata

A brand new game from Capcom, now in development for PlayStation 5 launching in 2022.

Horizon 2 Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats.

