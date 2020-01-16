Playstation 5, everything we know plus all the rumours too

PS5
Sony
Carl Jones

Previous Article
Everything we know about the Xbox Series X and all the rumours too
No Newer Articles

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you