Planet Coaster will be getting a physical release on console

Planet Coaster: Console Edition will be the latest physical release in an ongoing relationship between Sold Out and Frontier, following the successful physical releases of Jurassic World Evolution, Elite Dangerous and the original PC version of Planet Coaster.

Inspire and be inspired as you create, manage, and share the world’s greatest coaster parks with friends and content creators around the world. Surprise, delight, and thrill your guests by building a coaster park empire, and let your imagination run wild with the future of coaster park simulation games.

Watch the Planet Coaster launch trailer below:

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Frontier and thrilled to be bringing Planet Coaster: Console Edition to physical retail this holiday,” said Garry Williams, CEO of Sold Out. “As a game with hours upon hours of park-building fun and excitement, and wide-reaching appeal to players of all ages, it’s the perfect title for the gift-giving season.”

The physical edition of Planet Coaster: Console Edition will be available for PS4 and Xbox One and should be released sometime in the run-up to Chrismas 2020.