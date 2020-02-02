Overpass creators release new gameplay video

Overpass is the upcoming offroad simulator from Zordix Racing Development, it is due to be released on PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch on 27th February 2020. In the newly released gameplay video, Joakim Eriksson (Director of Zordix) gives us more of an insight into the game.

From 23 officially licensed vehicles in the game, Joakim chose the Wildcat Sport LTD from Arctic Cat to demonstrate the different ways to play the game. Each track has been created to present players with a unique and tough challenge. There are challenges all along the course: artificial obstacles, mud, rocks, etc. All these must be tackled to get to the finish line.

Check out the video below:

When starting a race for the first time, players need to explore the track to familiarise themselves with the terrain and the traps ahead. They can then complete it as fast as possible to get on the leaderboard or challenge the community in multiplayer in real-time. Forcing through at full throttle is a sure way to send your wheels spinning and get stuck, losing precious seconds. But driving with finesse, with precise acceleration and wise use of the differential, will ensure you navigate the hardest sections successfully.

In this off-road simulation, challenge yourself on extreme tracks at the controls of buggies and quads from major manufacturers. In a variety of local and online game modes, master the terrain physics, overcome obstacles and cope with damage to your vehicle to triumph in this demanding off-road challenge.

For more information head over to the official Overpass website.

Overpass is available to pre-order now.

View some overpass screenshots in our gallery below: