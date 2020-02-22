Overpass coming to PC and console on 27th February

Nacon and Zordix Racing have released a new video that highlights some of the unique gameplay elements in their upcoming game Overpass. The video focuses on the two types of track available: Obstacle Courses and Hillclimbs.

With Obstacle Courses, the challenge for the player comes from knowing how to cross each natural or artificial obstacle in the best way possible. This requires careful use of the throttle, deciding where to position the wheels for the best grip, and using the differential lock wisely to avoid getting stuck.

Watch the Overpass gameplay spotlight trailer below:

Many options are available to the player and the best one will depend on several factors: the vehicle, the terrain, damage to the vehicle and the player’s driving style. For Hillclimbs, the goal is to find a path up to the hill’s summit. It’s usually a shorter distance but a harder challenge. Knowing how to analyse the terrain is essential for climbing the steep slopes successfully.

In this off-road simulation, players must take on extreme tracks while at the controls of buggies and quads from major manufacturers. The game features a variety of local and online game modes and offers something new that combines elements from games such as MudRunner and WRC.

View some Overpass screenshots in our gallery:

< ► > Credit: Nacon / Zordix Racing

Overpass will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store on the 27th February, 2020 and later on Nintendo Switch.

EF Games will have a full Overpass review around release. Check out the official Overpass website for more information on the game.