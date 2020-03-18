New Xbox One S Roblox bundle has been released

We love Roblox here at EF and with its almost endless library of games and great user experiences Roblox surely has something for pretty much everyone out there. The teams at Roblox and Xbox have teamed up to offer customers the chance to grab an Xbox One S, a copy of Roblox and some exclusive Roblox avatar bundles.

With the Xbox One S Roblox bundle, you get a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox Wireless Controller and a free-to-play download of Roblox. You’ll also get three exclusive Roblox avatar bundles: defend your honour as Kijo the Vengeful Samurai, transform into the mighty Metal Menace Mech or get ready to rumble as Brawk Tyson: Featherweight Champ.

View the official Roblox trailer below:

The bundle also comes with a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, so you can get all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including online multiplayer, and access to over 100 great games on console and PC.

It can be difficult to know what to play on Roblox at first given the sheer amount of games available. To help you with this matter here are a few pointers. Late last year Roblox announced the ten biggest games of all time on the platform with all of the titles amassing over a billion visits by gamers, this list is definitely a good place to start.

If you want a slightly more personal touch then there are loads of Roblox games featured on our very own website and we have tried to cover a variety of games to cater for all tastes.

The Xbox One S Roblox bundle is available now at Microsoft Store online, and participating retailers worldwide, for £249.99.