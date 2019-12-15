New Maneater trailer released

Maneater
Tripwire Interactive
Barry Stevens

Previous Article
Frostpunk, new DLC The Last Autumn announced
Next Article
The Epic Games Store is giving away 12 free games between now and January

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639) | Copyright 2019

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you