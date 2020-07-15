New Kitsune pet now available in Adopt Me on Roblox. Plus get 50% off legendary pets.

Getting a new pet in Adopt Me is always an exciting time. It’s even more exciting when your new pet is also brand new to the game. DreamCraft, the guys behind Adopt Me, are constantly adding new pets and items and the most recent pet to join the ranks is the Kitsune.

What’s a Kitsune? I hear you ask. Well after some extensive research ( I typed Kitsune into Google) I have discovered that a Kitsune is a shapeshifting Japanese fox! Don’t get too carried away though as your Adopt Me Kitsune won’t be shapeshifting. It is, however, incredibly cute and has 7 tails!

Check out the Kitsune reveal trailer below:

The Kitsune is currently only available from the pet store and this means spending Robux. There is currently a 50% sale on the Kitsune meaning you can pick one up for 300 Robux. If you can’t stretch to that then you’ll have to take your chances trying to get one via trading with other players.

In addition to the Kitsune offer, all other legendary pets (that you purchase from the pet shop) are currently discounted too. The Panda, sloth, griffin and horse are all available at a 50% discount. You can obtain them by visiting the pet shop or clicking on the store icon on the main screen.

Have fun and remember to trade safe.