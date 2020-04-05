My top 10 favourite Roblox games right now

As the world steadily goes into lockdown you might find yourself with a lot more time on your hands. You might also find yourself in need of a way to keep the kids entertained.

Whilst I don’t condone simply sitting them in front of a screen all day to keep them busy some screen time certainly won’t hurt so you can free yourself up to carry out your day to day tasks.

One great option for parents struggling to keep their kids entertained could be Roblox. With its almost limitless number of games, friendly community and kid-friendly graphics, there is sure to be something to keep everyone occupied for a while. My 6-year-old son and I spend a fair bit of time in the world of Roblox each week together so I can vouch for these claims.

I’ve pulled together the ten games that we tend to gravitate to the most and they are not listed in any particular order. As with all lists, this is subjective and if you’ve any games you’d like to shout out that you feel I’ve missed be sure to shout out on Twitter.

Be a Parkour Ninja

Imagine if you put Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon into a Roblox game, that’s pretty much what you get here. The movement is what sets this game apart from other swordy games on Roblox. You move very fast, can scale great heights and jump around with ease. Armed with a choice of one of two swords (slow or fast), and shuriken, your aim is to simply kill as many of the other players before the timer runs down. This is by far the best game I’ve played on Roblox for ages and I’m looking forward to more maps being released.

The Really Easy Obby

I don’t normally play that many obbys as they tend to be overly similar. This one stood out due to its innovative use of obstacles and puzzles that I haven’t seen in any other obbys. Don’t be fooled by the name either, it’s anything but easy. If you’re looking for some other obbys to play check out our top 5 obbys to play right now article.

Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces combines elements of Call of Duty, Battlefield and Counter-Strike into an FPS of a pretty high calibre. You get to choose from four troop types that you would expect in your typical shooter, sniper, assault, scout and heavy gunner. Each class has its own load-outs that can be expanded as you progress and unlock more items.

What really impressed me about Phantom Forces was how smoothly it ran. Lots of Roblox games can feel very clunky but there was none of that here, it was like butter. The combat is fast and furious and I certainly felt the stress of coming under fire. Don’t be fooled by the Roblox graphics as this is a serious shooter. If FPS shooters are your thing you should definitely check it out.

Retail Tycoon

In Retail Tycoon, you start off with a tiny store and your aim is to grow it into a massive retail outlet. You’ll be in charge of ordering, manning the tills, designing the store layout, cleaning and more. As your takings increase you can buy more land to expand your store and hire staff to do some of the jobs for you. I was especially impressed with the ordering mechanics in the game and it’s a fine line keeping the shelves full but not having all of your cash tied up in stock.

Shark Bite

In Shark Bite you will either spawn as a survivor or the shark. The aim of the survivor is to kill the shark before it eats everyone. The aim of the shark is to eat the other players before they kill you or the timer runs out. Survivors start out by choosing their boat, my personal favourite is the duck boat which you can check out in the video below. Once the game begins the players need to track down the shark and take it out using various guns that can be bought as you accrue more points (called shark teeth).

There can be some very tense situations as the shark is invisible until it comes nearer the surface to chomp down on your boat and I’ve felt genuine panic as I try to swim away without being noticed. Things get especially eerie when night time falls making it even harder to spot the eating machine circling your boat.

When you play as the shark things shift to the first-person view as you hunt down your prey. There are visual clues that help you track people down and it’s very satisfying when you manage to catch people unawares and rip their boat to pieces!

Bear Alpha

First of all, if you do decide to play this please keep in mind that it is in the alpha stage is not complete, the blog says to expect bugs but we didn’t come across any in our sessions. If this is the alpha, the final release should be very good indeed.

Bear is a game for 10 players, one of them plays as Bear with the others playing the role of survivors. Bear’s aim is to kill the survivors within five minutes and the survivors, well they just have to survive. Bear moves slightly faster than the survivors giving him a slight advantage but the survivors have a limited amount of sprinting available to get them out of sticky situations.

The levels are very spooky and dimly lit, this combined with the excellent soundtrack makes the game very eery indeed. Even if there wasn[‘t a killer bear chasing after you the environments themselves are enough to give you the willies.

Stop it Slender

Stop it, Slender has to be the scariest game I’ve played in Roblox so far. The premise of the game is simple. Of the group of players, one is chosen to be Slenderman, the others are citizens. The citizens have to find eight pages of a journal which are scattered around the maps. Slenderman has to stop them.

The maps are creepy and full of jump scares, I almost fell out of my chair the first time I caught a glimpse of Slenderman. All it takes to kill you is to simply look at Slenderman for too long and your health drops at an alarming rate when you do.

Stop it Slender is best played in a dark room and with headphones on to get the full effect.

Clone Tycoon 2

At first Clone Tycoon 2 came across as one of the more pointless games in Roblox where you just gather resources and upgrade just for the sake of it. I am pleased to say fellow Roblox players that I was wrong about this.

You start out by picking a building plot in an arena populated by other players and NPCs, you also have a clone machine that spits out clones of your avatar. These clones enter the arena and will attempt to kill other clones or the NPCs, each kill grants you a cash reward. The cash can be spent on upgrading your clones, building your base and building a mine of sorts which generates even more cash.

The base you build is very Bond villain in terms of looks and every item you place opens up more choices within the game. After a bit of exploring I found that there is actually a point to the game rather than just mindlessly upgrading. There appears to be a hidden element which I won’t spoil here which allows you to head off to other areas once you’ve managed to conquer the current one, I haven’t yet managed to figure this out but it has kept me intrigued for several hours so far.

Project Lazarus

The premise is simple, a group of survivors need to endure wave after wave of zombies and last as long as they can. As you kill zombies or repair barricades you earn points which can be spent on better weapons or removing obstacles that block up the map. As you would expect the first few waves are pretty easy but things soon get much tougher and require teamwork to survive. Occasionally a zombie will drop a power-up that benefits the whole team that might give extra ammo, short term instant kills or other buffs.

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

As the name suggests, this is a game about scuba diving and exploring the mysteries of Quill Lake. You start off with just a snorkel as you dive for treasure in the shallows but soon enough you’ll have unlocked enough equipment to start exploring the deeper parts of the lake.