Moving Out is now available for pre-order plus try out a free demo

Moving Out is the upcoming frantic couch co-op game from SMG Studio and DevM Games. It is due for release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on 28th April. Moving out is available to preorder now and if do you can also bag yourself the Employee of the Month preorder bonus pack.

In addition to pre-ordering the game, players can jump into the action early with a free demo of Moving Out, available now on Steam and console digital stores! Moving Out sees up to four players join the Smooth Moves removals firm and take part in chaotic house/office/factory moves across 50 levels, all set in the town of Packmore.

Watch the Moving Out preorder trailer below:

Moving Out key features:

Couch co-op gameplay: Players can take on the challenge either alone or with up to three friends with local cooperative gameplay, helping or hindering each other as they shift a variety of objects

Players can take on the challenge either alone or with up to three friends with local cooperative gameplay, helping or hindering each other as they shift a variety of objects Location, location, location: F.A.R.Ts are ready to move anything in the town of Packmore and beyond. The Smooth Moves company is always ready to help!

F.A.R.Ts are ready to move anything in the town of Packmore and beyond. The Smooth Moves company is always ready to help! Physics: Are pesky doors and windows standing in your way? Blast through them with physics, just be careful of any breakables!

Are pesky doors and windows standing in your way? Blast through them with physics, just be careful of any breakables! Character customisation: From colour options to hijabs and wheelchairs, players can customise their technicians with a number of choices. Make your mover unique with a whole host of customisation options including hats, hairstyles, and horticulture!

From colour options to hijabs and wheelchairs, players can customise their technicians with a number of choices. Make your mover unique with a whole host of customisation options including hats, hairstyles, and horticulture! Assist Mode: Longer time limits, reduced difficulty, and level skipping are just some of the options to ensure that players of all ability levels can join in!

Longer time limits, reduced difficulty, and level skipping are just some of the options to ensure that players of all ability levels can join in! Accessibility: Dyslexia-friendly text, scalable user interface, and remappable keyboard controls are all featured so that everyone can enjoy the moving mayhem.

Moving out will retail at £19.99 and will be released on 28th April.