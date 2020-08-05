Mortal Shell release date has been revealed

Due to popular demand, the recent beta of Mortal Shell was made public rather than private and has already gathered a strong following. The beta was downloaded by more than 350,000 players and enjoyed over 6 million views across social networks. The finished version of Mortal Shell will be released on 18th August 2020 and will be available on PC, Xbox One and PS4.

The announcement was made via a brand new trailer which gives us a first glimpse of the game’s ranged weapon, the Ballistazooka. This beast of a weapon launches massive metal spikes at enemies with such force it can pin them to the walls. The trailer also gives us a glimpse of some of the different enemies we will be facing in the finished game and quite frankly they look terrifying!

Watch the Mortal Shell release date trailer below:

“Launching Mortal Shell worldwide is a dream come true,” said Cold Symmetry’s four co-founders – Andrew McLennan-Murray, Anton Gonzalez, Dmitry Parkin, and Vitaly Bulgarov – in a joint statement. “Our commitment to our fans is to create a souls-like game that is authentic, uncompromising and unrelenting. We were humbled by the popularity of the beta and we closely studied the feedback we received to create something that we are incredibly proud of.”

Playstack chief executive Harvey Elliott added: “Mortal Shell is already achieving the kind of pre-release metrics that would turn heads at any publisher, be it indie or triple-A. I am delighted that Playstack has delivered a publishing and marketing campaign that ensures the game gains the exposure and response it truly deserves. More than anything I can’t wait for fans around the world to finally play it from August 18th.”

At launch, Mortal Shell will be available for Xbox One, PS4 and PC (via Epic Games Store) and will cost £24.99

We’ve already spent many hours playing the beta and if you’d like to know what we thought check out our Mortal Shell beta review.