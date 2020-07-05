Mortal Shell open beta has gone live early

Due to overwhelming player demand, the Mortal Shell open beta has gone live much earlier than planned. The beta for the souls like game from PlayStack and Cold Symmetry is live now and can be accessed via The Epic Games Store.

Mortal Shell is an uncompromising action RPG clearly inspired by the Dark Souls series. This influence is clearly shown in its art design and the combat mechanics we’ve seen so far.

Watch the Mortal Shell announcement trailer below:

What sets Mortal Shell apart from other Soulslike games are the shells themselves. The shells are effectively reanimated bodies that your spirit can occupy and treat as their own. Each shell will have its own unique attributes and will offer different playstyles depending on your preferences.

When you die whilst occupying a shell you’ll be faced with a difficult decision. Once killed you will respawn as a spirit with only one hit point. You could attempt to recover your fallen shell ( you can only do this a limited number of times), retreat to safety or search out another shell to occupy. It is also technically possible to complete the game without using a shell but I imagine that’s only a tactic for the very brave.

For more information head over to the official Mortal Shell website.

Mortal Shell will be released sometime later in 2020.