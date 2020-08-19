Mortal Shell Guide: Where to find all of the shells

If you’ve been getting into Mortal Shell as we have at EF you might have found yourself getting frustrated at not being able to find all of the shells available in the game. Have no fear my friends as we’ve already found them all and have some handy videos below to help you out.

In each of the videos, we give a rundown of the stats and abilities for each of the shells and also give a few tips on their playstyle. More importantly, perhaps, we will show you how to find each of them. One of the great things about the game is that you can access all of the shells really early on in the game and you don’t even need to fight a boss.

Haros the Vassal:

Haros is the first shell you’ll come across and if you’ve missed him you’ll kick yourself when you see where he is. Haros is a good all-round shell suited to both beginners and experienced players and should accommodate most playstyles.

Tiel the Acolyte:

Tiel is a better match for those who like to play aggressively. He has the most stamina of all of the shells meaning he can keep attacking for longer.

He’s very squishy though with much lower HP than the other shells so you might not want to use him until you’ve become more familiar with the game mechanics.

Solomon the Scholar:

Solomon is a much beefier shell than the previous two so could be a good start for newer players as he#s able to soak up a lot more punishment. Solomon’s playstyle is very much based around the parry mechanic within the game so if that’s how you like to play then this guy could be the perfect match for you.

Eredrim the Venerable:

Eredrim is an absolute tank of a shell and has more HP than any of the other shells, you can even unlock an ability to give him even more! Although he can take a lot of punishment he can’t give out as much as the others, certainly until you’ve unlocked some of his passive abilities due to his very low stamina pool. He’s a good shell to take into boss fights for the first time as he can take a lot of damage while you learn the mechanics of each fight.