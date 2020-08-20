Mortal Shell Guide: How to unlock the Balistazooka

Bored of all the constant mele fighting in Mortal Shell? No worries, the developers have you covered in the form of the amazingly named Balistazooka. The Balistazooka is pretty much as it sounds, it’s a massive shoulder-mounted weapon that fires enormous bolts of iron into your enemies exploding them into a glorious, bloody mist.

The Balistazooka can be unlocked as soon as you reach Fallgrim Tower near the start of the game. If you visit the workbench you’ll notice that amongst the weapon upgrade options is the repair Balistazooka option. If you look on the table itself the weapon is actually just lying there. I actually missed this for ages until I actually paid attention.

Check out the video below to see how it’s done:

Unlocking the Balistazooka in the early game will require a fair amount of farming as to claim your prize you’ll need to pay 8000 tar. Once you’ve saved up enough head to the trader at the top of Fallgrim tower and purchase the tools that he has available. Next trek back down to the workbench and you’ll have the option to repair the Balistazooka.

If you haven’t collected any iron bolts as of yet, the vendor that sold you the tools has a ready supply. So there you have it, your very own Balistazooka which you can use to shoot your foes into bloody oblivion.