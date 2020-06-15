Mortal Shell gameplay video released

Mortal Shell is the upcoming title from Cold Symmetry and Playstack. The Dark Souls influence screams out of the screen when watching the new trailers but Mortal Shell plans on being more than just another Souls clone.

There has been a generic trailer around for a couple of months and more recently a video with around ten minutes of gameplay has been released. The gameplay trailer reinforces the great animations, detailed characters, and moody environments we saw in the trailers.

Watch the Mortal Shell announcement trailer below:

What sets Mortal Shell apart from other Soulslike games are the shells themselves. The shells are effectively reanimated bodies that your spirit can occupy and treat as their own. Each shell will have its own unique attributes and will offer different playstyles depending on your preferences.

In the gameplay video, the developers mention that there will be four different shells at launch and they will all be attainable near the start of the game if you can find them. As you spend more time in a given shell you will get to know it better and will be able to upgrade its abilities.

When you die whilst occupying a shell you’ll be faced with a difficult decision. Once killed you will respawn as a spirit with only one hit point. You could attempt to recover your fallen shell ( you can only do this a limited number of times), retreat to safety or search out another shell to occupy. It is also technically possible to complete the game without using a shell but I imagine that’s only a tactic for the very brave.

Mortal Shell will be released sometime later in 2020 with a beta launching in July.

Watch the gameplay trailer below: